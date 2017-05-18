WhatsApp suffers second global outage in two weeks

Outage reports started coming in around 12 p.m. EST

For a second time this month, Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp suffered a global outage on Wednesday. Tons of users from countries including India, US, Canada, UK, Brazil and Russia were affected.

“Earlier today, WhatsApp users in all parts of the world were unable to access WhatsApp for a few hours. We have now fixed the issue and apologized for the inconvenience,” an official statement sent to news media houses read.

The outage lasted for hours and many people using iOS, Android and Windows mobile OS faced problems while logging in as well as sending and receiving messages.

The messaging app faced a similar problem on May 3, which was also fixed after a few hours. However, the company didn’t explain what exactly went wrong.

According to DownDetector.com, outage reports started coming in around 12 p.m. EST and 51 percent users reported connection problems. Nearly 37 percent users faced issues with receiving messages.

Just like the previous outage, this time also #WhatAppdown started trending on twitter and so many people tweeted about the issue.

WhatsApp, with over 1.2 billion users worldwide, is one of the largest messaging app in the world.