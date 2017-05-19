Houston man awarded 10 years imprisonment for robbing Indian American jewelry store

Dominique Pearson, and his accomplices, robbed Indian American -owned Tilak Jewelers, Irving, in November 2013.

U. S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade of the Northern District of Texas on Wednesday sentenced Dominique Pearson to serve 10 years in prison for his role in armed robbery of the Indian American store, Tilak Jewelers, Irving, in November 2013.

Pearson was charged with one count of conspiracy for robbery and one of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during the crime of violence, according to the news media statement of the Department of Justice.

Dominique and his 11 accomplices were indicted in February 2016. His partners in the crime were: Afraybeom Traverom Jackson, 27, Joshua Deunte Caldwell, 26, Hilton Murdock Aitch, 56, Irving Tyrone Flanagan, 47, Larry Solomon, 42, Terrence Lynn Thompson, 53, Anthony Ray Turner, Jr, 25, Treveon Dominique Anderson, 26, Michael Cornelious, 27, Xavier Rashad Ross, 25, and Vanlisa Scott, 47.

Out of the 12 perpetrators, nine had pleaded guilty and two will be tried in January 2018, and one did not make appearance in the Northern District of Texas, according to the justice department.

On November 17, 2013, in broad daylight, about six people barged into Tilak Jewelers located at 8300 N. MacArthur Blvd. These men broke the main glass-door of the store to gain entry, as seen in a CCTV footage released by the police a couple of days later. Thereupon, they tied two male employees and told them to lie down on the ground. In the Hollywood-style heist, the robbers committed the entire crime within one-minute-thirty-three-second, as seen in the video.

The video also shows a female employee in the store. On seeing the robbers, the woman quickly secures whatever she could from the cash register, and rushes outside from the back door. None of the employees were hurt during the robbery.

“After securing the jewelry, Jackson, Caldwell, Pearson, Turner, Anderson, and Ross fled from the robbery using the stolen cargo van. They abandoned the cargo van at a predetermined location, where Solomon was waiting in the stolen minivan,” the Justice Department’s news statement said. “Solomon then drove them to a second predetermined location, where Cornelious was waiting in a switch vehicle. Cornelious then used the switch vehicle to further facilitate their flight from the robbery and avoid detection and apprehension by law enforcement. Scott, who had traveled from Houston, met Pearson and the other co­conspirators at a different location and took possession of the stolen jewelry for the purpose of safely transporting it to Houston, Texas.”