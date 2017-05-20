Huma Abedin files for divorce after Anthony Weiner pleaded guilty of sexting teen

Abedin is represented by Charles Miller of Boise Schiller Flexner.

Former vice chair of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, Indian American Huma Abedin, has filed for divorce from her husband Anthony Weiner. Her decision came after Weiner pleaded guilty in a sexting case involving a minor.

An “Anonymous vs Anonymous” lawsuit was filed by Abedin’s lawyers in Manhattan Supreme court on Friday.

The uncontested divorce petition filed by Abedin’s lawyers was soon amended after Weiner, after his conviction, decided to contest the case.

According to law experts, the legal battle between the former Congressman who represented New York’s 9th congressional district, and the right hand of Hillary Clinton, will now go through a series of costly court hearing.

The current status of Abedin and Weiner are not sound as both have lost dearly on opportunities in the recent times.

Abedin, who booked an administrative post in Clinton Administration that never took off, is currently unemployed. For Weiner, the sexting scandal has been his nemesis as he lost four jobs in the six years since the scandal broke.

According to legal heads, the estranged couple will be now fighting over the visitation of their 5-year-old son Jordan.

Given the current circumstances, the court verdict on the sexting case against Weiner has given Abedin an upper hand but, according to legal experts, she being the affluent might have to pay the legal bills of Weiner for the next few years.

Since Weiner has pleaded guilty of sexting to a minor, there is only a very rare chance that the judge will give him a favorable judgment of unsupervised visitation.

There were reports that the couple might soon head to the court for a divorce, this rhetoric had gained momentum after the presidential election that went against the Abedin’s campaign.

Legal experts are of the view that her timing for divorce makes sense as no trial can happen as Weiner will be in jail, this means she need no spousal protection.

