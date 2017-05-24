Trump’s H-1B visa reforms would shift jobs back to the US, according to TimesJobs survey

H-1B visa overhauling: Majority of the employers say that IT would be the worst hit sector and Indian tech firms in the US would decrease hiring of Indian resources.

The H-1B program reforms would have a major impact on the hiring process of the Indian companies in the US, and the IT sector will be the worst hit, according to the TimesJobs survey released on Friday.

More than 800 employers were interviewed during the survey. Forty four percent of these respondents said that the “American tech firms will shift back jobs from India to US”, if the reforms kick-in.

And, the worst hit category within the IT industry would be IT services. The respondents were asked about the IT domain – IT consulting, IT services and Tech startups – that would take the biggest plunge. A whopping majority of 66 percent responded that the IT services category would suffer the most.

Furthermore, the respondents said this would lead the Indian tech firms in the US to hire lesser Indian resources. About 56 percent agreed that it would be detrimental for the Indian talent sources. Thirty-two percent said that it would help the American resources to make a comeback. However, 12 percent maintained that it would increase hiring of Indian resources.

A lot of speculations are being made on Trump’s course of action on the most popular work-visa program, the H-1B visas. While the Trump administration has stood on his poll planks to bring back jobs to America by introducing stricter rules on the H-1B visas, the opponents of the reforms argue that much of the flaws listed against the H-1B program are unfounded.

Representatives of the Indian government have been ensuring the Indian workforce that no drastic changes for the H-1B program are in sight. Several senior politicians, including India’s finance minister Arun Jaitley, have expressed that it does not make business sense for America to curtail the number of highly skilled foreign workers.

Another point of contention is whether the H-1B program should continue as lottery-system. Several lawmakers in the Trump administration have pushed for a merit-based process wherein a beneficiary would be weighed according to a point-based system similar to that of Canada.

