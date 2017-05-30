As US tightens H-1B visas, China offers opportunities for Indian IT companies

China is reportedly interested in Big Data.

Seeing an opportunity in US restrictions on the H-1B visa program, China is offering incentives to woo the Indian IT companies. The Chinese are particularly interested in Indian companies that are focused on Big Data, according to a report.

The Guizhou province has sent an invitation for NIIT Chairman Rajendra Pawar to become a member of its advisory committee, the Tech Portal reported on Tuesday. Apparently, the region wants to develop its IT sector in collaboration with the Indian industry.

Pawar said that the Chinese companies want to explore the areas related to analyzing large chunks of data. These companies are also open to investing in Indian companies, especially startups. “China has closely observed the phenomenon where Indian IT sector has grown by adding huge value to developed countries. This is why they would like to collaborate with Indian companies in a big way,” Pawar was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Recently, Gagan Sabharwal, the director of Nasscom, took a delegation of Indian companies to China. On his return, Sabharwal said China is offering a number of business opportunities to the Indian companies. “All companies in our delegation are hopeful of landing business in China. They are ready to invest in local presence, and work with local agencies,” he said.

On May 25, China International Big Data Industry Expo 2017 opened a new center for international conference and exhibition in Guiyang.