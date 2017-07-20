India a true partner of US in fighting global terrorism, says annual report on terrorism

Terrorist attacks in 2016 dropped 9 percent compared to last year

The US Department of State on Wednesday released the annual Country Reports on Terrorism 2016 praising India’s counter terrorism efforts and denouncing Pakistan for providing “safe havens” to terrorists.

This year’s report said that the fatalities and attacks caused due to acts of terrorism have declined worldwide for the second time in a row but the terrorist groups still continue to exploit ungoverned territory and ongoing conflict to expand their reach and to direct and inspire attacks around the world.

The report also recognized Islamic State of Iraq and Syria as the single most dangerous terrorist outfit that requires international attention as they pose a global threat. It also mentions Al-Qa’ida and its affiliates as the second most dangerous terror group causing global fear.

According to the report, the counter terrorism initiatives undertaken by the US and its partners have played a vital role in containing the spread of ISIS and other terror outfits; thus effectively checking moves of these organizations to propagate violent Islamic ideologies and messages.

The report said that the total number of terrorist attacks in 2016 dropped 9 percent compared to last year and the fatalities caused by the attacks fell 13 percent.

The report has also listed Pakistan among nations who provide “safe havens” to terrorists. The report said that terrorist organizations such as the LeT and JeM continue to operate, train, organize and raise fund within the country, which is of great concern globally.

“Pakistan did not take substantial action against the Afghan Taliban or Haqqani, or substantially limit their ability to threaten US interests in Afghanistan, although Pakistan supported efforts to bring both groups into an Afghan-led peace process,” the state department report read.

The report clearly indicated the growing cooperation between India and the US in tackling the menace of terrorism. With the relationship between the two countries in the best phase ever, the engagement is effective to thwart terrorist threats, it elaborated.

“Indian leadership expressed resolve to redouble efforts, in cooperation with the United States and with other like-minded countries, to bring to justice the perpetrators of terrorism,” the report read.

The report also mentioned about the attacks India faces from ultra-groups such as the Maoists and the infiltration attempts by Pakistani terrorists.

The report also appreciated India’s effort in countering the financing of terrorism as the government regulates the money services business sector by collecting data of wire transfers and the filing of suspicious transaction reports by nonprofit organizations.

“While the Indian government supervised, regulated, and monitored these entities to prevent misuse and terrorist financing, a largely unregulated and unlicensed MSB sector remained vulnerable to exploitation by illicit actors,” the report said.

The report also praised the move of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demonetize Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 bills calling it a decision aimed at curbing terrorist activity funded by counterfeit notes, black money, and stockpiled cash reserves.

The report also specifically mentions the case of radical Islamic cleric Zakir Naik against whom the Ministry of Home Affairs has produced a warrant for running Islamic Research Foundation, which has been recognized as an unlawful organization.