Priyanka Chopra celebrates birthday in style with family

Priyanka Chopra turned 35 in style with her Instagram updates standing as proof of splendid birthday celebrations the actress had with her family.

This time, Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra gave her a big surprise – ‘Happy B’day PC ‘ was written on the beach and it was lit up with candles, which looks truly amazing in the Instagram post of the actress.

Chopra posted a picture of her standing beside those candle art and wrote “Thank you @madhuchopra for the lovely surprise. In her another Instagram post, she posted like “Island girl, feeling very blessed and loved, thank you to everyone for your wonderful wishes..it means the world to me to know so much love..needed it”

Island girl… feeling very blessed and loved. Thank you to everyone for your wonderful wishes… it means the world to me to know so much love.. needed it! . #grateful ❤️💋🎉🙏🏼🥂😍 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jul 18, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

Chopra is currently on a vacation trip with her family including her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth.

The thespian was last seen in Hollywood film Baywatch, co-starring Dwayne Johnson. The American action comedy film was directed by Seth Gordon.

When a shark, stingray and a birthday girl make friends.. #foodlovers #thechopravacation ❤️💋🎉🙏🏼🥂 @tam2cul Pic courtesy @siddharthchopra89 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jul 17, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

Chopra recently started her second Hollywood project Isn’t it Romantic and she has already committed to an independent film A Kid Like Jake

Most probably after her vacation, Chopra will reprise the role of Alex Parrish in the television show ‘Quantico’ which gave her fame in U.S.A.

Meanwhile, in Bollywood, the actress is planning a new film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali with whom she has worked in two films, Mary Kom and Bhajirao Mastani.