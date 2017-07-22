Baahubali actors to dazzle India Day parade in New York

Rana Daggubati, who is best known for the portrayal of Bhallaldeva in the Baahubali movies.

The Federation of Indian American Associations is organizing an India Day Parade in New York on August 20 in connection with India’s 71st Independence Day celebrations.

Baahubali stars Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah Bhatia will be the main attraction in the event and the parade will start from the Madison Avenue and 38th Street at 12 noon.

There will be food courts and merchandise booths between the streets from 11 a.m. till 6 p.m. and the cultural programs will start at the 25th – 26th street at around 1 p.m.

As in earlier years, a grand crown of around 100,000 people is expected to converge on the Parade, which organizers claim is the largest India Day parade outside of India’s celebration of the country’s independence, on August 15.

The Parade will include floats, booths and marching group call and application form for participation is available in FIA’s official website fianynjct.org

Rana Daggubati, who is best known for the portrayal of Bhallaldeva in the Baahubali movies, is also known for his work in other Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film projects.

Tamannaah Bhatia played the role of Avantika in Baahubali is one of the highest paid actresses in the South Indian film industry. She acted nearly 50 films in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.

Last year, actor Abhishek Bachchan and yoga guru Baba Ramdev were the starts in the New York’s India Day parade and it was Bachchan who took the mantle of Grand Marshall.

The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut is one of the largest esteemed umbrella organizations of the Indian community. It represents over 500,000 strong and vibrant Indians and various issues that concern the community at the local, state and national levels.

The Annual India Day Parade is held since 1981 in New York City to present the community’s progress and unity to the many diversified ethnic communities in the area.

