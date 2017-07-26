Mallika Sherawat clicks selfie with Ivana Trump, calls her ‘lovely’

Sherawat is rumored to act in Zeenat, a film directed by Sandesh Nayak.

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat, who has been extensively traveling these days, on Tuesday, posted a selfie of her along with Donald Trump’s first wife Ivana Trump.

The actress posted the picture of her standing next to Ivana in St Tropez, France, calling the moment “lovely”.

Ivana Trump is a former fashion model who got hitched to the then real-estate developer Donald Trump on April 7, 1977. During the 1980’s the Trump couple were leading figures in New York society.

They also had worked together on several large projects, including the renovation of the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City, construction of the Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and the Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

The couple had three children: Donald John Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Fredrick. In 1992, the couple got divorced over Trump having an affair with his second wife and beauty queen Marla Maples.

Sharing the photo of her and Ivana on her Instagram handle, Sherawat wrote: “Lovely talking to Ivana Trump, she’s quite a personality.”

On the other hand, Sherawat has not been active in Bollywood since 2015 and she was last seen in 2015 film Dirty Politics, directed by KC Bokadia and starred Naseeruddin Shah, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher and Om Puri.

Sherawat is rumored to act in Zeenat, a film directed by Sandesh Nayak scheduled for release later this year.