Allu Arjun to get makeover under a US fitness trainer for Naa Peru Surya

The trainer from the US will soon reach Hyderabad

Tollywood’s ‘stylish star’ Allu Arjun is one of the few actors to make maximum efforts to get into the skin of the character and is known for selecting his roles carefully.

The Duvvada Jagannadham-actor is gearing up for a new role, as an armed officer in a Telugu film titled Naa Peru Surya, and for the role, he will undergo a month-long training under a special trainer from the United States.

Earlier, the actor’s plan was to attend a month-long fitness program in the United States; however, he changed the plans and decided to work on his transformation at his Hyderabad home, Pinkvilla reported.

The trainer from the US will soon reach Hyderabad, and the actor will work closely with the trainer to achieve the desired body for the role.

Arjun is believed to be the first actor in the Telugu film industry to sport six-pack abs. However, reports suggest that he won’t have six-pack abs this time.

“He is not working towards six-pack abs. The director wants him to look as fit as possible to able to do justice to the role,” Pinkvilla quoted a source close to the actor.

The actor was recently spotted at Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again sets in Mumbai where he met Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Prakash Raj and Rohit Shetty. Arjun was shooting for a TV commercial in the same studio as the team of Golmaal Again, according to media reports.

Naa Peru Surya Na Illu India marks the directorial debut of Vakkantham Vamsi, who has earlier written stories for successful movies like Kick, Race Gurram and Temper. Produced by Sirisha and Sridhar Lagadapati under Ramalakshmi Cine Creations banner, the patriotic film also features Anu Emmanuel, Arjun Sarja, and R Sarathkumar.

The soundtrack for the film is composed by Vishal-Shekhar and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, Rajeev Ravi, and Rajeevan will handle the editing, cinematography and Art direction, respectively.

The film is expected to hit the screens in summer 2018 along with Malayalam dubbed version.