Top US diplomat Alice Wells to visit India, Pakistan

The visit is from July 30 to August 8

A top United States diplomat will travel to India and Pakistan next week for discussions related to the Afghanistan policy that Trump administration plans to implement.

Alice Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs and Acting Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan will visit New Delhi and Islamabad on her introductory trip to the South Asian region, the state department said in a statement.

The visit is from July 30 to August 8.

“She will meet with government officials, thought leaders, and business executives to discuss US relations with the region. She will also meet with Embassy staff to learn more about their efforts to advance US prosperity and security across the region,” the statement read.

Wells intends to review the regional perspective regarding the Afghan policy and the discussions will also influence the United States’ efforts to deal with the ongoing Afghanistan crisis.

The State Department recently appointed Ambassador Wells, who is a senior US diplomat with over 28 years of experience, as the Acting Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan amidst reports about Trump administration’s decision to permanently close the office of Special Representatives.

Well’s has earlier served as the US Ambassador to Jordan and has also worked in Islamabad, New Delhi, Moscow, Riyadh, and Dushanbe.