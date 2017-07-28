Trump fires Reince Priebus, names John Kelly as new White House chief of staff

The president announces shakeup in a tweet.

In perhaps the biggest shake-up of his administration to-date, President Donald Trump has fired Reince Priebus and named Secretary of Homeland Security John F Kelly as the new White House Chief of Staff. The president made the announcement via a tweet: “I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American… ”

In another tweet, Trump described Kelly as a “Great Leader”. He wrote: “John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration.”

In a third tweet, the president thanked the outgoing chief of staff. “I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!”

The latest restructuring comes at the end of a tumultuous week for the administration, which saw its signature Obamacare repeal efforts crashing and burning in the Senate and the newly minted White House Communication Director openly declaring war against Priebus and senior White House aide Steve Bannon. In between, Trump had also fired several salvos at his Attorney General Jeff Sessions and made a controversial speech at a Boy Scouts Jamboree.

According to CNN, Priebus had submitted his resignation on Thursday.

Priebus’ job security has been a topic of discussion in Washington for several months now, with many blaming the former Republican National Committee chief for the chaos and the legislative failures of the incoming administration. On Wednesday night, the new communication guru Anthony Scaramucci hinted in a tweet that the chief of staff was behind many of the White House leaks and predicted that Priebus will be fired soon.

There were also rumors about Priebus, a Greek American, going to Greece as the US ambassador.

Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general, was named the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security on January 20, 2017.