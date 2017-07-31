Indian American author Amitava Kumar announces India launch of his new novel ‘The Lovers’

The heart of the novel is an investigation of love

Indian American author Amitava Kumar, who released his novel The Lovers recently, announced that the official India launch of the book will be held in Mumbai on August 3.

As part of the launch event, Kumar will also engage in a conversation with Shobha De, an Indian columnist, and novelist confirms in a tweet that he posted on Sunday.

Kumar, who is currently living with his family in Poughkeepsie, New York, hails from Bihar. He is an acclaimed writer and journalist, who worked with major media firms such as the New Statesman, The Nation, The Caravan, The Indian Express and The Hindu.

#TheLovers. Book launch. Readers in Mumbai, please come. Aug 3. Really looking forward to a conversation with @DeShobhaa.

Kumar is currently, Professor of English on the Helen D. Lockwood Chair at Vassar College where he teaches classes that mainly deal with: reportage; the essay-form, both in prose and film; cities; literature describing the global movement of goods and people; war; memory-work.

The Lovers is a modern novel based on the life of an Indian immigrant who lands in the US and goes through different experiences of love, youth, and discomfort living in a foreign land.

Kumar, who himself is an Indian immigrant, weaves the story together in a narration that spans two decades when the narrator – Kailash, spends his immigrant life in the US, exploring feelings of having to live as an alien in an alien culture, and the lack of clarity between men and women that cause confusion and chaos within.

The novel also has the political texture of campus life and the charismatic professor overseeing these young men and women, Ehsaan Ali (modeled on the real-life Eqbal Ahmad).

The heart of the novel is an investigation of love—“loves despite, or in spite of; love beyond and across dividing lines”.

The book review of The Lovers by Scroll.in says the book tells “a story of modern love set in the murky terrain of desire and cultural mishaps, braiding together the pleasures of fiction and non-fiction.”

Kumar’s other books include, Husband of a Fanatic , an “Editors’ Choice” award winning book at the New York Times;Bombay-London-New York, which won “Books of the Year” in New Statesman (UK); and Passport Photos an “Outstanding Book of the Year” award winner from the Myers Program for the Study of Bigotry and Human Rights in North America.

His novel Home Products was short-listed for India’s premier literary prize, the Vodafone Crossword Book Award.