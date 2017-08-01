Harshit Sharma will receive training in graphic designing for an initial period of one year

A class twelve student from Chandigarh’s Government Model Senior Secondary School has been hired by Google for graphic designing with a stipend of Rs 4 lakh per month.

Harshit Sharma of Sector 33-B, Chandigarh, will receive training in graphic designing for an initial period of one year and after completing the trailer, he will get a remuneration of Rs 12 lakh per month, News Nation reported.

“I never expected to get selected for Google. Since the age of 10, I used to do graphic design as I was inspired and trained by my uncle Rohit Sharma. Slowly, it became my passion and I always aimed for a job in Google. Whatever I am is because of my uncle and I owe my selection to him as I never joined any professional institute for training,” the newspaper quoted Sharma as telling Chandigarh Newsline.

“Who knew that an average student like me will get a job in Google. I can’t share my happiness how I am feeling, it’s like a dream has come true. My hard work has paid off well,” he said.

Sharma said he used to make posters of both Bollywood and Hollywood stars and earned 40,000-50,000 during the school time. He applied for the search giant’s special program through Google link and the attractive posters designing got him selected.

“I am so happy proud. Harshit always showed interest in innovative things. He was selected on the basis of posters designed by him while doing class twelve under the supervision of his teachers. His feat will act as a morale booster for other students,” The Indian Express quoted Indra Beniwal, the principal of Harshit’s school.

The IT stream student, who was earlier awarded by the Prime Minister’s Office for his outstanding performance in Digital India, received the appointment letter in June and is all set to leave for California on Sunday, August 7.