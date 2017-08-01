Google Play services crosses 5 billion downloads worldwide

He also confirmed that there are 70 different devices that now support Google Assistant.

Once again making history in the technology space, Google Play services crossed a landmark 5 billion downloads through Google’s mother app Google Play Store on Monday.

Google Play Services, which usually comes preinstalled along with android devices, is one app that houses all major Google services such as Play Music, Play Books, and the rest.

Even though Google Play Services has crossed the landmark figure, it doesn’t mean that users manually downloaded the app. According to Google, every time a user login to a Google account using their android device, it will be considered as a manual installation of Google Play Services.

Technically, the 5 billion downloads also indirectly mean that there have been 5 billion active Android devices at some point in times.

During the recently concluded Google I/O, Google CEO, who is also one of the directors of Alphabet – the parent company that runs Google, had said that there are 2 billion active Android users across the world.

He had also released the details on the number of Google Drive users and users who save their photos over Google Photos, which is estimated to be 800 million and 500 million monthly users, respectively.

He also confirmed that there are 70 different devices that now support Google Assistant.

Another update from Google said that it has modified the Google Clock service with a darker theme and newer icons. The service will be available once the tech giant releases the latest version of its OS, Android O.

If reports from the tech arena are to be believed, Google might even have an animated Clock and the screen saver controls have also been moved under the Settings button placed at the bottom.

Google also announced on Monday that it has detected a new strain of spyware that has been named Lipizzan that infects the text messages, voice calls, location data and photos of Android users.

The discovery of the new spyware was the result of the extensive search for another spyware called Chrysaor, said an official Google Blog post.

“We have found 20 Lipizzan apps distributed in a targeted fashion to fewer than 100 devices in total and have blocked the developers and apps from the Android ecosystem. Google Play Protect has notified all affected devices and removed theLipizzan apps,” the post read.