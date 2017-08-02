Sushant Singh Rajput trains at NASA’s Space and Rocket Center for ‘Chanda Mama Door Ke’

Rajput himself shared some pictures of his visit to the US

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is all set to play the role of an astronaut in his upcoming film Chanda Mama Door Ke and the thespian is in preparations for the role at NASA’s US Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Analyst Taran Adarsh shared pictures of the actor, in which Rajput is seen wearing a white space suit.

“Sushant Singh Rajput to undergo special training at NASA’s Space & Rocket Center… Enacts the part of an astronaut in #ChandaMamaDoorKe, “ Adarsh tweeted.

"Sushant Singh Rajput to undergo special training at NASA's Space & Rocket Center… Enacts the part of an astronaut in #ChandaMamaDoorKe, " Adarsh tweeted.

The 31-year-old MS Dhoni-actor’s visit to the NASA center was in July to experience zero gravity and to prepare for the space adventure. Earlier, Rajput himself shared some pictures of his visit to the US Space and Rocket Center.

“From a miniature Rocket to a life size one, this grown up kid will never cease to Dream. My mother always wanted her ‘Sushant in Space’!!” he tweeted last month.

From a miniature Rocket to a life size one, this grown up kid will never cease to Dream.

My mother always wanted her

' Sushant in Space '!!

Neutral buoyancy, space walk drills and Orion simulations are were so much fun !! Can't wait to try more 🙂

Sending SOS from this tiny box

Cause tonight I'm feeling like an..!!

🎷🎷 pic.twitter.com/7WanvgsiWF — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) July 23, 2017

According to media reports, the actor is reportedly being trained in neutral buoyancy, undergoing spacewalk drills and moon walks, experiencing zero gravity and Orion simulations.

Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and produced by Viki Rajani, Chanda Mama Koor Keis a science-fiction space film inspired from the 1968 Hollywood hit 2001: A Space Odyssey. It is reported to be the first space adventure film from India and it traces the journey of India’s space program and culminates with India’s first astronaut landing on the moon in 2017-18.

The film also features R Madhavan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Hollywood technicians who worked on films like Appolo 13 and The Martian are roped for the film.

With a voice presence of Aamir Khan, the film is gearing up for a release on January 26, 2018.