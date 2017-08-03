Indian snowshoe athlete Tanveer Hussain indicted in the US for sexually abusing a minor girl

Tanveer Hussain was arrested in March.

Tanveer Hussain, the Indian snowshoe athlete who was charged with sexually abusing a 12-year old while in the US for participating in a snowshoe competition, has been indicted for child abuse by a grand jury.

Hussain, a 24-year-old Indian athlete from Kashmir was charged by an Essex County grand jury for making unnecessary physical contact with the 12-year-old girl from Saranac Lake earlier this year.

Hussain was arrested in March after the girl’s parents filed a sexual abuse complaint against him after he participated in the World Snowshoe Championships at Dewey Mountain Recreation Center.

A press release from Essex County District Attorney Krist Sprague said the jury has charged him with one count of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

“Hussain is alleged to have subjected a 12-year-old female to sexual contact and engaged in inappropriate conversations with said child during the time he was in Saranac Lake”, the report quoted Sprague.

The girl told the police that after the snowshoe race, Hussain had kissed her twice and groped her.

Brian Barrett, the lawyer of Tanveer Hussain, said that he was disappointed with the announcement made by Sprague before notifying him. “This is all about the press. That’s what this whole case is all about “, he said.

Hussain, and his manager, Abid Hussain Khan, were denied US visas just days before they were scheduled to participate in an international snowshoe championship held in New York. The US embassy in New Delhi had turned down their requests citing policy issues. Both are Kashmiri Muslims.

The Saranac Lake village mayor took up the matter with the US senators and both were awarded travel permit. The villagers offered Hussain and his manager hospitality by offering them free accommodation, food and even started a crowdfunding to pay for their travel expense.

The Police, back in March, had said that they have ample evidence to book Hussain including eye witnesses and social media posts.