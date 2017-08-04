Indian American Sridhar Reddy’s 287 Miles ‘run for humanity’ crosses finish line in Stockholm

Reddy is the founder of non-profit Running for Humanity

Indian American IT professional Sridhar Reddy has completed his seventh “run for humanity” as he successfully ran 287 miles between Sweden’s Gothenburg to Stockholm in 13 days.

The Staten Islander started his the run for world peace on July 12 and crossed the finish line on July 26. He averaged 22 miles per day, silive.com reported.

ALSO READ: Watch: Pakistani singer Taher Shah releases new video Humanity Love

“As you know, the world is facing many problems of crime, tensions and civil wars by anti-religious and anti-social activists,” the website quoted Reddy. “This run conveyed to the world to live peacefully and meaningfully.”

The 53-year-old Reddy is the founder of non-profit Running for Humanity and his fifth and sixth runs were between Amsterdam to Brussels in 2013 and Brussels to Paris in 2015.

“My biggest issues were pain and blisters. But mentally, my team members really supported my run: 287 miles in 13 days. It was great,” he said.

When he was a teen, the computer scientist ran 3,500 miles Kashmir to Kanyakumari and in 1989, when he was a student at the College of Staten Island, he completed a 1,300-mile run Staten Island to Miami to raise awareness about AIDS.

ALSO READ: New York-based non-profit Uplift Humanity India to send 100 American teenagers to India

Later in 1992, he raced from the then-Sunnyside campus of CSI to Provincetown, a total of 400 miles. He stopped at many places to educate people about AIDS. He also conducted 400 miles run on Cyprus Island in 2008.