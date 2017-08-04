Senate confirms Indian Americans Neil Chatterjee, Vishal Amin, and Krishna Urs to key positions

Vishal Amin is the new IP Enforcement Coordinator in the Trump administration.

The United States Senate on Thursday unanimously confirmed three Indian Americans, Neil Chatterjee, Vishal J. Amin and Krishna R. Urs, to key government positions by voice votes.

Neil Chatterjee confirmed as a member of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and Vishal Amin as Intellectual Property (IP) Enforcement Coordinator in Donald Trump administration. Krishna Urs is the United States’ new Ambassador to the Republic of Peru, according to the Congress’ official website.

Chatterjee, who is from Kentucky, is a longtime aide to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the man behind McConnell’s determined campaign to block President Obama’s climate agenda. He is chosen for the term expiring in 2021. He also worked as Principal in Government Relations for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association and as an aide to House Republican Conference Chairwoman Deborah Pryce of Ohio.

Vishal Amin’s appointment as the Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator in the Executive Office of the President is a very important decision as the US and India possess sharp differences in that area. Amin, a Michigan resident, was a Senior Counsel on the House Judiciary Committee and also served in the George W Bush administration. He served in two capacities, first as an Associate Director for Domestic Policy at the White House, and then at the US Department of Commerce, as Special Assistant and Associate Director for Policy in the Office of the Secretary.

Krishna Urs is veteran American diplomat and currently the Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Madrid, Spain. He has previously served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Transportation Affairs and Chief US Government Aviation Negotiator at the Department of State from November 2010 until June 2014. Urs also served several other diplomatic positions. He is an expert in economic issues and developed extensive policy experience in the Andean region of South America.