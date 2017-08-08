Former Attorney General Preet Bharara to host podcast with WNYC Studios

The weekly podcast has been named “Stay Tuned with Preet.”

Preet Bharara’s tenure as the US Attorney for the Southern District had earned him the name “crusader” prosecutor.

His unflinching commitment to burst corruption and Wall Street crimes in the most aggressive ways gave him the name the “outspoken prosecutor”.

But since he was asked to quit by the Trump administration, the Indian American has been looking for platforms to articulate his views.

Now, it looks like Bharara will have his voice heard through a weekly podcast that he has committed with WNYC Studios.

Bharara was a nightmare for executives who were involved in insider trading during his seven-year tenure as the Attorney General saw him initiating prosecution against close to 100 Wall Street executives.

The weekly podcast that has been named “Stay Tuned with Preet” will see him speaking on issues such as justice and fairness.

Cafe, an entertainment brand owned by the parent firm Some Spider Studios, run by Bharara’s brother, Vinit Bharara will host the podcast. Earlier in July, Bharara had joined Some Spider Studios as the company’s executive vice president, advisor, stakeholder, and content producer.

WNYC Studios will present “Stay Tuned with Preet” as part of a portfolio that includes podcasts such as “Radiolab,” “Freakonomics Radio,” “More Perfect,” “ Here’s the Thing” with Alec Baldwin, and “2 Dope Queens.”

Laura Walker, president and CEO of New York Public Radio, which included WNYC Studio said in a statement, “WYNC Studios is honored to add Preet Bharara’s compelling and timely podcast to our line-up.”

“We have built our portfolio around distinct personalities, and ‘Stay Tuned with Preet’ promises to bring podcast audiences and people interested in our political and legal culture something new, relevant and utterly engaging.”

“I’m really looking forward to Preet launching his podcast and sharing with the world his unique insights about justice and fairness — especially at a time when those two issues are at stake,” said Vinit Bharara, Founder and CEO of Some Spider Studios.

“It’s an extension of all the things I have been doing, although I no longer have the authority that I had before,” he said to New York Times.