Nassau County Comptroller appoints Dilip Chauhan as Deputy for Monthly Affairs

Nassau County Comptroller has appointed Indian American Dilip Chauhan as the new Deputy Comptroller for Monthly Affairs.

Chauhan, as the Deputy Comptroller, will focus on scaling up the services to minority communities in Nassau County, read a statement released by Nassau County Comptroller George Maragos.

Chauhan’s stint with the Comptroller’s office began in 2015 when he was appointed as the Director of Community Affairs for South and East Asia. He continued as a senior advisor to the Comptroller till 2017.

According to the statement, the minority communities of the Nassau County are vital for maintaining the county’s fabric and the Comptroller’s Office is committed to serving them in the best of ways possible.

The statement said that the Comptroller’s Office has imitated and supported many programs for the minority community to increase their business opportunities. It said the support extended to the Minority and Women Owned Enterprises (MWBEs) and Veterans are some of the initiatives that it has been closely working.

The Comptroller’s Office also highlighted the point that there has to be more to be done for the rights of minorities.

In the statement announcing the appointment of Chauhan, Maragos commended on the commitment of the Indian American is helping the minorities to traverse local government and assisting them in resolving governmental issues.

US Congress had earlier dedicated November 12, 2016 as the “Dilip Chauhan Day” from the 6th Congressional District in New York. The decision was announced by the United States Congresswoman Grace Meng from Sixth District. Ms. Meng is the first Asian woman to become a congresswoman in New York.

“Dilip Chauhan is an outstanding community leader within the State of New York. His Presentation, Gateway to South Asian American Community of New York has educated many elected officials about the community including Members of Congress, State Senators, Assembly Members, Public Advocate and other legislators from New York State in last ten years,” Grace Meng, member of the United States House of Representatives said in a statement.

Dilip Chauhan is a well-respected advocate and leader within the South Asian Community in New York State and is an active member of Indian American community affairs in the New York area.

Chauhan is also a business development consultant who specializes in creating marketing strategies for large and small US and international corporations seeking to establish a market in the northeastern South Asian communities.

He has served as the South Asian Community coordinator for several municipalities and as an advisor to the Association of Indian-American Physicians.

He was a volunteer for the United Nations Millennium World Peace Summit and has received many awards for his community services.

Chauhan holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering. His family has close connection with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.