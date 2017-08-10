World War 3 this year, says clairvoyant who predicted Trump’s victory

Villegas also predicted that the war will be triggered by incorrect information.

A clairvoyant who predicted the victory of Donald Trump in the presidential election back in 2015 has now predicted that the World War 3 could break out in a few months’ time.

According to Horacio Villegas, a self-proclaimed god man, on the 100th anniversary of the Visitation of Our Lady of Fatima (Virgin Mary), the world will witness the horrific maladies caused by a mass destructive war between nations.

The current circumstance where the US is in a standoff with North Korea over the latter announcing its nuclear missile capability to reach Guam, which is a pivotal military base of US and India in dispute with China over the Doklam region, makes the fear of a third world war imminent.

Texas-based Villegas, while predicting Trump’s election victory back in 2015, also had a premonition that Trump whom he called the “Illuminati king” would “bring the world into WW3”.

Interestingly, one of his predictions has already come true when Trump launched an aerial missile attack on Syrian air base in Homs, earlier this year.

Going by his prediction, Russia, North Korea and China will team up and bring a situation similar to world war 2 when there were two factions, the Allied and Axis powers. Considering the closeness of China with North Korea, such a collision cannot be dismissed.

According to the prophecy made by Villegas, when Virgin Mary had visited Fatima on May 13, 1917, she predicted that God will unleash havoc if the people of Russia don’t move to faith.

Saying that the World War 3 will begin on the day that marks the 100 years of the first visitation of Virgin Mary, Villegas added that it will conclude by October, which was when Virgin Mary reappeared for the final time and announced the end of the War 100 years ago.

Villegas told the Daily Star: “The main message that people need to know in order be prepared is that between May 13th and October 13, 2017, this war will occur and be over with much devastation, shock, and death.”

The prediction has been looked quite chillingly as Trump warned North Korea that it would respond to nuclear threats with full “fire and fury” adding that the US is the world’s most powerful country.

Villegas also predicted that the war will be triggered by incorrect information and so-called false flag events will take place between April 13 and May 13.