Hyderabad to host the 2017 Global Entrepreneurship Summit in November

The GES is the preeminent annual gathering of emerging entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders

The United States and India will co-host the 2017 Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) and the event will be held from November 28 to 30 in Hyderabad.

The summit was announced by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington and its theme will be Women First, Prosperity for All, highlighting the critical role women play in fostering global growth and prosperity.

President’s daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump will lead the US delegation and the summit has a vivid agenda which include workshop, panel discussion, talks, pitch competitions, mentoring and networking sessions to bolster the growth of participating companies.

ALSO READ: Ivanka Trump to attend Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad

“The US-India relationship is growing every year with more trade, more travel, and greater people-to-people ties. The Global Entrepreneurship Summit is the latest example of how we are working together to advance the promise of an increasingly digital world and the remarkable entrepreneurial skills of our people to promote prosperity,” MaryKay Carlson, Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi said in a statement.

“These are goals President Trump and Prime Minister Modi set for our two nations after their meeting in June in Washington. The Indian government and Prime Minister Modi are great partners, and we thank the city of Hyderabad, whose robust startup ecosystem, top notch talent, and supportive government policies have made it one of the world’s leading startup capitals. We are thrilled to be partnering together on GES 2017!” she said.

The GES is the preeminent annual gathering of emerging entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders from around the world. The organizers consider Hyderabad as an ideal location for such a gathering as it is the startup capital of India and the Telangana state has a long history of fostering US-India commercial and entrepreneurship partnerships.

ALSO READ: Ivanka Trump to celebrate Diwali at Hindu Temple in Virginia

“India, the oldest civilization, welcomes civilizations world over to the GES 2017. We need to harness technology to solve some of the most pressing problems in healthcare delivery, energy, safe drinking water and agriculture, among others for the benefit of communities at large. Innovation and entrepreneurship will play a decisive role towards this end. I am sure this will be a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to interact with the best,” Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog, which is taking lead in organizing the summit for the Indian government, said in the statement.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi himself invited Ivanka Trump to lead the US delegation of entrepreneurs and Ivanka accepted it by extending her gratitude to Modi through a tweet.

The decision to host the 2017 GES in India came during the 2016 visit of Modi and later during the visit of US Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker, a memorandum was signed between the two countries to host the summit.