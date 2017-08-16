‘Bond 25’: Daniel Craig confirms his return as James Bond

Bond 25 is expected to be released on November 8, 2019.

After all the speculations and rumors, actor Daniel Craig has finally confirmed that he will return as James Bond in the 25th film in the series.

In The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night, the 49-year-old British actor ended all the debate clearly saying a “Yes” for a question about his comeback.

“I’ve been quite cagey about it. I have been doing interviews all day and people have been asking me and I think I’ve been kind of Coy. I think if I will speak the truth, I should speak the truth to you,” he said that followed by an applause by the studio audience.

ALSO READ: Daniel Craig turns down £68m offer, won’t play Bond again

Craig apologized to all his previous interviewers for not telling them the truth, and Colbert appreciated him for saving this news for The Late Show.

“I have to apologize to all the people I’ve done interviews with today because I’ve been, I wanted to tell you,” Craig said.

When asked a question about how long he had been holding out the news Craig told Colbert that “It’s been a couple of months”.

“We’ve been discussing it,” he said. “We’ve just been sort of trying to figure things out. I always wanted to. I needed a break.”

Since 2005, the actor played 007 in four films – Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Sky Fall and Spectre and said the next will be the last time he is playing the iconic character.

ALSO READ: James Bond Thriller ‘Spectre’ dominates global box office with $300 million

“It was two days after I finished shooting the last movie. I went straight to an interview and someone said, ‘would do you another one?’ and I said ‘no!’ and instead of saying something with style and grace, I gave a really stupid answer,” Craig recalled one of his previous interviews.

Last year, there were reports that Craig had turned down an £68 million offer from MGM studio to acts as Bond for two more films. He also told many people that Spectre is his last film as James Bond.

However, Bond 25 is expected to be released on November 8, 2019.