President, diplomats extend wishes on India’s 70th Independence Day; Trump says it’s a ‘milestone’

Trump: “I have always had a deep admiration for your country.”

India celebrated its 70th Independence Day in style on Tuesday with US President Donald Trump congratulating Indians for the “milestone” achievement.

Attending an Independence Day reception hosted by the newly elected President of India, Chargé d’Affaires MaryKay Loss Carlson said she was honored to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and wished all Indians a happy Independence Day.

In his Independence Day message, President Trump said: “I have always had a deep admiration for your country and for its people, and a profound appreciation for your rich culture, heritage, and tradition.”

“This summer, India will celebrate the 70th anniversary of its independence, and on behalf of United States, I want to congratulate the Indian people on this milestone in their life of your very, very incredible nation,” he added.

Carlson, while attending the Independence Day rally at Red Fort, meet her Australian counterpart Harinder Sidhu, the Australian High Commissioner to India & Ambassador to Bhutan.

Carlson tweeted a photo of the two diplomats posing in the background of the rally in which she wrote: “Always great to see my friend & colleague @AusHCIndia – #IndependenceDayIndia at #RedFort.”

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in his Independence Day greetings to India wrote, “On behalf of the United State of America, best wishes to the people of India as they celebrate their Independence Day and continue the journey that we began 70 years ago.”

“The United States is proud to stand with the people of India, the world’s largest democracy, in the cause of freedom and prosperity around the globe,” Tillerson added.

He also said, “Prime Minister Modi’s ambitious vision for the US-India relationship holds the great promise for advancing our shared interests in the 21st century, and we look forward to many years of friendship before us.”

In her video message to Indians, Carlson said, “70 years after the independence, India’s democracy is growing strong, and the United States is proud to be its partner. On behalf of the US Embassy in New Delhi and our consulates across this great country, I send best wishes to the people of India as they celebrate their Independence Day on August 15th.”

#स्वतंत्रतादिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। Best wishes to the people of this great country as they celebrate #IndependenceDay #USIndia70 pic.twitter.com/vjhaRh3m7i — MaryKay Loss Carlson (@USAmbIndia) August 15, 2017

Weeks ahead of the Independence Day, Carlson was on a shopping spree in order to look best on the day wearing saree. Carlson selected four sarees and asked the help of the Twitter followers to pick the one to wear for the Independence Day.

Science Officer Andrea Robles-Olson practiced kite flying for Independence Day and the US Embassy had released a video of her on a rooftop in Old Delhi having kite flying lesson.