Actress Priyanka Chopra faced criticism yet again from social media users for posting a video on her Instagram account on the August 15th, India’s 71st Independence Day.

The outcry against Chopra stemmed from the dress she wore in the video. The problem started when she posted a boomerang video on her Instagram account on August 15th. She was in the U.S on the Independence day.

In the video, the Bollywood diva can be seen wearing a tee and jeans and a tricolor dupatta wrapped around her neck.

Chopra faced an instant online backlash with people criticizing her and some trolling her for disrespecting the flag.

Some of the followers from her Instagram account suggested Chopra that she should have worn a traditional saree on India’s Independence Day.

The followers also asked her to remain in the US instead of coming back to India.

Independence Day #Vibes 🇮🇳#MyHeartBelongsToIndia #happyindependencedayindia #jaihind A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Aug 14, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

She wrote below her video “Independence Day #Vibes IN #MyHeartBelongsToIndia #happyindependencedayindia #jaihind.” The trolling started immediately after her post. She got the comments like “Please don’t return to India again,” Another comment is like “Hey show some respect to our country flag.” “Priyanka should apologize for this controversial post,” said another.

Actually, Chopra is not wearing the National Flag but its colors made the fans think that she has worn the National Flag.

A few days back the Baywatch actress was trolled for wearing a dress when she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin.