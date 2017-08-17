Satya Nadella, Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook condemns Charlottesville violence

Facebook is closely watching the situation and will take down threats of physical harm.

Top CEO’s of the Silicon Valley have condemned the racist-fueled violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. The August 12 attack left one woman dead and three others injured.

Microsoft’s Indian American CEO Satya Nadella called the incident “horrific” and said that American society doesn’t have a place for this kind of violence.

“There is no place in our society for the bias, bigotry and senseless violence we witnessed in Virginia provoked by white nationalists. Our hearts go out to the families and everyone impacted by the Charlottesville tragedy,” Nadella said in an email to his leadership team, Quartz reported.

Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, has posted a long note saying that there is no place for hate in the community.

“We aren’t born hating each other. We aren’t born with such extreme views. We may not be able to solve every problem, but we all have a responsibility to do what we can. I believe we can do something about the parts of our culture that teach a person to hate someone else,” Zuckerbergwrote.

He said Facebook is closely watching the situation and will take down threats of physical harm.

“The last few days have been hard to process. I know a lot of us have been asking where this hate comes from. As a Jew, it’s something I’ve wondered much of my life. It’s disgrace that we still need to say that neo-Nazis and white supremacists are wrong – as if this is somehow not obvious. My thoughts are with the victims of hate around the world, and everyone who has the courage to stand up to it every day,” he added.

Apple CEO Tim Cook described the events of the past several days as “deeply troubling” and expressed his disagreement with President Trump’s statement on the Incident calling it “display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides”.

“I disagree with the President and others who believe that there is a moral equivalence between white supremacists and Nazis, and those who oppose them by standing up for human rights. Equating the two runs counter to our ideals as Americans,” ReCode quoted Cook’s email to Apple employees.

“What occurred in Charlottesville has no place in our country,” Cook said. “Hate is a cancer, and left unchecked it destroys everything in its path. Its scars last generations. History has taught us this time and time again, both in the United States and countries around the world.”

Charlottesville witnessed a peaceful candlelight vigil for peace on Wednesday night for the victims of violence and paused for a moment of silence at the spot Heather Heyer was killed, Associated Press reported.

Cities including Chicago, Washington, Los Angles, New York, San Francisco and Philadelphia witnessed peaceful protests and vigils.