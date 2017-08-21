Annabelle 1 had collected around $257 million at the box office.

The latest movie from the Conjuring series – Annabelle: Creation is making waves in India with $1.1 million collections.

The movie was released on August 17 worldwide and it is running successfully all over the world.

The movie has already collected around $390,350 in its preview shows before Friday along with the approximate collection of $780,701 in its first Friday grand opening at the Indian box office.

It has already collected $1.1 million including its preview and the opening.

Reports say that the movie will collect more within few days.

The movie has a great start at the Indian box office and getting positive reviews all over the world.

The movie was released in August and it is a sequel to the 2014 movie Annabelle and the fourth installment of The Conjuringseries.

Annabelle: Creation is directed by David F Sandberg and it is written by Gary Dauberman. The movie stars Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Anthony LaPaglia and Miranda Otto in the lead roles. The cinematography of the movie is done by Maxime Alexandre.

The movie is the story of a doll named Annabelle. The plot is based on the mysterious story of the doll Annabelle. The movie has a doll maker named Sam Mullins, who lost his 7-year-old child Annabelle in a tragic accident.

Years later he welcomed a nun and six girls into his farmhouse. Problems started when a polio-affected child enters one of the forbidden rooms in the house and they become the target of the doll Annabelle, which houses a demonic entity.

Official Trailer of Annebelle Creations