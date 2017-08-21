India Day Parade in New York: Tamannaah and Daggubati greet Indian American community

India Day Parade is organized every year.

The Indian American community in New York celebrated India’s Independence Day in style on Sunday with thousands gathering in Madison Avenue for the 37th annual India Day Parade.

This year’s parade, which is boasted as the largest India Day parade in a foreign country, had Baahubali stars Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah as chief guests.

In addition to the film stars, Indian Idol (an Indian reality show) stars L V Ravanth Kumar, Khuda Baksh and Torshr Sarkar were also present during the Sunday’s parade that started on Madison Avenue.

Since 1981, the Federation of Indian Associations has been hosting the India Day Parade in order to continue the legacy of a great tradition and to showcase the unity of the Indian diaspora.

FIA is an umbrella organization in the tri-state that represents peace, growth, and unity of the Indians, enabling them to create a healthy and peaceful community.

ALSO READ: Baahubali actors to dazzle India Day parade in New York

India Day Parade is organized every year in which thousands of Indian Americans marching through Madison Avenue in Manhattan showing their love for the motherland and the adopted land.

This year’s parade saw tableaux of several Indian American organizations, marching bands, police contingents and cultural performances of Indian American kids.

“The India Day Parade has been a colorful NYC tradition for almost 50 years! Today we celebrate a community that makes New York City great,” tweeted New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio after addressing the people.

The India Day Parade has been a colorful NYC tradition for almost 50 years! Today we celebrate a community that makes New York City great. pic.twitter.com/t3CL8Sh0vl — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 20, 2017

During his speech, Blasio said that India Day Parade also marks the “extraordinary contributions” of Indian Americans to the City.

“This is a day we appreciate what people do for the city regardless of what they look like, regardless of what language they speak, regardless of where they were born. Everyone here contributes to making New York City better and making America stronger. That is what we are celebrating today,” de Blasio said.

The chief guest of this year’s Parade, Rana Daggubati said that it is a great honor for him to be attending the India Day Parade with a packed number of Indian American community members.

“It gives me a huge sense of pride to be here. The people here are the ambassadors of our country making us proud outside of India,” he said.

“Extremely honoured and privileged to be the Grand Marshal at the # IndiaDayParade in NYC!!” he wrote on Twitter.

Extremely honoured and privileged to be the Grand Marshal at the #IndiaDayParade in NYC!! https://t.co/iAjhOq71gL — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) August 20, 2017

Baahubali actress Tamannaah said, “It is amazing to see Indians celebrating the country’s culture and heritage. India has given me lot of freedom to express myself. It is very humbling to represent India at the parade.”

“Honoured to be a part of annual India Day parade in #NewYork,” she tweeted.

Honoured to be a part of annual India Day parade in #NewYork. pic.twitter.com/wYDp9EgIrS — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) August 21, 2017

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan, Baba Ramdev to be star attractions at India Day Parade in New York

On August 15, which marked India’s 71st Independence Day, the tricolor of Indian national flag was used to lit up the Empire State Building.

Sandeep Chakravorty, the Consul-General of the Indian consulate in New York, rung the opening bell at the NASDAQ stock market in Times Square.

Embassy Residence celebrated India’s 7oth year of independence with Ambassador Navtej Sarna hoisting the national flag, followed by the crowd joining in a rendition of India’s national anthem on the well-manicured lawn.