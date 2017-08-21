Indian American Rathnesh “Ron” Raman to swear in as San Pablo police chief

Raman is now a police captain.

Indian American Rathnesh “Ron” Raman has been appointed as the chief of the San Pablo Police Department, California.

The 21-year Pittsburg police veteran is selected from 32 applicants and will replace the interim chief Walt Schuld, East Bay Times reported quoting City Manager Matt Rodriguez.

“He (Raman) brings to San Pablo an incredible reputation of exemplary leadership, community engagement, and police enforcement,” the report quoted Rodriguez.

Pittsburg Police Chief Brian Addington said that Raman is “an exceptional law enforcement leader who understands community policing and the important role law enforcement plays in strengthening communities,” according to East Bay Times.

“Captain Raman has been instrumental in shaping Pittsburg’s crime-reduction strategies and ensuring Pittsburg Police Officers have the tools and training necessary to provide exceptional police services,” Addington said. “His police and executive experience will make his transition as San Pablo’s new Police Chief a seamless process.”

Raman, who is now a police captain, will be the first male minority police chief of San Pablo and his annual base salary will be $217,536.

A Concord-resident, Raman has graduated from Pinole Valley High School in 1991. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from California State University, Sacramento, and a master’s degree in leadership from St. Mary’s College.

Raman joined Pittsburg Police Department in 2004. He has also been a part-time faculty member in the Department of Administration of Justice at Los Medanos in Pittsburg.

Raman will take oath as the new chief in a grand official ceremony hosted by the San Pablo City Council at 5 p.m., August 30, followed by a reception in Maple Hill in the San Pablo Civic Center.