Trump sees India as important strategic partner in setting policy in South Asia; warns Pakistan of breakup over terrorism

Trump criticized Pakistan for harboring the very terrorist organizations that kill its people.

In his first-ever public statement about South Asia policy, President Donald Trump said that strategic partnership with India is vital for achieving peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The president also requested India to offer more financial aid to Afghanistan, which is battle ridden by a decade-long war that ended in 2014.

Trump in his first prime-time televised address to the nation as the commander-in-chief said that improving the South Asia policy of the US also means building stronger ties with India.

He also said that the new administration will have a renewed policy when it comes to Afghanistan and South Asia, which will be laid out after a “comprehensive review.”

Speaking to the audience, Trump called on India to help the Afghanistan financially to restore peace and stability. He also added that India, being the biggest democracy in the world is a key strategic partner of the US.

ALSO READ: President, diplomats extend wishes on India’s 71th Independence Day; Trump says it’s a ‘milestone’

Trump said that India is one of the biggest beneficiaries of trade with the US and acknowledged the contributions it has been making to improve the life of people in Afghanistan. However, he said that he expects more help from India for Afghanistan.

“We appreciate India’s important contributions to stability in Afghanistan, but India makes billions of dollars in trade with the US, and we want them to help us more with Afghanistan, especially in the area of economic assistance and development,” Trump said.

“We are committed to pursuing our shared objectives for peace and security in South Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific region,” said Trump.

On the other hand, he openly admonished Pakistan for grooming terrorists on its soil despite getting billions of dollars from the US to fight and sanitize the country from the menace of terrorist organizations such as Taliban.

He also said that Pakistan is becoming a safe haven for terrorists and is causing threats to countries in its neighborhood and beyond.

ALSO READ: Still a Clinton community: Trump is viewed unfavorably by 55 percent of Indian Americans

“We can no longer be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorist organizations, the Taliban, and other groups that pose a threat to the region and beyond,” he said.

He also said that Pakistan has been a valued partner of the US in fighting common enemies and also acknowledged the sacrifices and sufferings they had to endure under the hands of terrorist outfits.

“In the past, Pakistan has been a valued partner. Our militaries have worked together against common enemies. The Pakistani people have suffered greatly from terrorism and extremism. We recognize those contributions and those sacrifices,” Trump said.

He criticized Pakistan for harboring the very terrorist organizations that kill its people.

“But Pakistan has also sheltered the same organizations that try every single day to kill our people,” he added.

Cautioning that no relation can foster if the promises are not met, Trump said that it’s time for Pakistan to take stock of the issues and change its course to show its commitment to the whole “civilization.”

“But that will have to change. That will change immediately. No partnership can survive a country’s harboring of militants and terrorists who target US service members and officials. It is time for Pakistan to demonstrate its commitment to civilization, order, and to peace,” Trump said.

ALSO READ: Trump-backed RAISE Act may favor Indian green card applicants

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson who addressed the nation after Trump said that he second president’s views on India’s enhanced role in setting the tone to South Asia strategy.

“India will be an important partner in the effort to ensure peace and stability in the region, and we welcome its role in supporting Afghanistan’s political and economic modernization,” he said.