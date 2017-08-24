Ravin Gandhi says the racist communicator did not represent conservative Republicans

Gandhi also said that he gets angry when people try to profile him as an alien just by his color and last name.

Indian American entrepreneur Ravin Gandhi, who was racially abused by a woman for writing an anti-Trump op-ed piece, has said that his abuser is not a true supporter of the president as he knows many conservative Republican friends, who are very “good people.”

Gandhi had to face the racist wrath of the woman after he expressed concerns over Trump’s reaction to Charlottesville in an article in CNBC on August 17.

“During the 2016 presidential campaign, I was horrified as candidate Donald Trump made abhorrent and incendiary statements about African-Americans, Muslims, and immigrants,” Gandhi wrote in the Op-ed.

“As the son of immigrants from India, I was certain Americans would see through Trump’s hateful demagoguery and elect Hillary Clinton, who I had openly supported,” he added.

An angry so-called Trump supporter after reading the op-ed unleashed a hate rant against Gandhi, who is the CEO and co-founder of GMM Nonstick Coatings.

“You can stick your stickies up your sticky Indian (expletive) and you can take that other half-(expletive) Bangladesh creep with you, Nikki Haley,” the woman said.

“She’s the one that started all this when she took down the Confederate flag. So don’t tell us that you gave him [Donald Trump] a chance. We don’t give an (expletive) who you gave a chance, OK? We’re going to start taking down Buddhist statues and see how you and Nikki Haley like that,” she ranted.

In an Interview that Gandhi gave to MSNBC on Wednesday, he said that the majority of the American community has been backing him ever since they came to know about the ordeal the 44-year-old had to face.

“I was born in this country, I was raised in this country and I’ve built a business in this country, I’ve paid millions of dollars of taxes in this country, I’m raising my two kids in this country, I love this country and I am just as American as anyone else. That’s something not even up for debate,” he said.

Gandhi also said that he gets angry when people try to profile him as an alien just by his color and last name.

According to him, he wanted the world to know about the racist ordeal to bring the point that even a successful CEO in the US can be a victim of racist slander.

He also requested the Republican moderates to condemn the attack and urged them to speak out against Trump if they felt it was a bad choice to pick him as a President.

Gandhi said, “because this president when he sees that people believe something, I think he’ll respond to it and I want him to get the Republicans and Democrats in a room and actually be bi-partisan.”

“We can change stuff in this country if we speak out and I will believe that till the day I die,” Gandhi said.

“After Charlottesville and its aftermath, I will not defend Trump even if the Dow hits 50,000, unemployment goes to 1%, and GDP grows by 7%. Some issues transcend economics, and I will not in good conscience support a president who seems to hate Americans who don’t look like him,” Gandhi wrote in his article in CNBC.

Listen to Racist audio of the woman