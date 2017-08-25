Bera, Khanna, Krishnamoorthi and Jayapal denounce Trump directive issued Friday.

All four Indian American members of the US House of Representatives have criticized the Trump administration’s ban on transgender people serving in the US military, which went it to effect after the president signed a directive earlier in the day.

Trump’s new directive reinstated a ban that existed until last year, when it was lifted by President Barack Obama.

“If you wear an American military uniform, you deserve the respect and support of the Commander-in-Chief,” Bera said in a press release. “Unfortunately, Donald Trump is more comfortable peddling in discrimination and bigotry, and he’s shown that he is unable to support our troops.”

Bera, the longest-serving Indian American congressman, pointed out that thousands of “transgender men and women serve” in the US military. “Removing these men and women from service or refusing recruits because of who they are goes against every American value they swear to defend,” he said. “To those who serve, thank you for your sacrifice. You deserve better.”

His fellow California Democrat Khanna tweeted on Friday afternoon: “Our transgender service members deserve honor and respect. This military ban is anti-trans discrimination and must not be tolerated.”

In a tweet, Illinois Democrat Krishnamoorthi said he hoped that Trump would reconsider the ban. He wrote: “I hope the President immediately reconsiders this ban. There is no place for discrimination in our armed forces.”

In another tweet, he said: “We must never abandon those who have sacrificed so much for their nation. #ProtectTransTroops”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington, termed the ban downright shameful. She tweeted: “I stand shoulder to shoulder with the transgender community. This is downright shameful. #TransRightsAreHumanRights.”

In another tweet, she wrote: “It’s up to all of us to resist this attack on civil rights. You can bet my colleagues and I in the @LGBTEqCaucus will not back down.”