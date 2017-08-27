CAF America launches diaspora fund to raise money for groups, causes in Bangladesh

Through the online initiative, one can give as little as $25.

The global grantmaking nonprofit Charities Aid Foundation of America (CAF America) has launched a new initiative to tap members of the Bangladeshi diaspora to contribute to the development of Bangladesh.

The new “Diaspora Gives Bangladesh” initiative, which was launched earlier this month, in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and Chevron Corporation, is designed “to engage with the Bangladesh diaspora and provide them with an easy, safe, and effective model to give back to Bangladesh,” according to the group’s website.

Its aim is to “catalyze philanthropic capital from the diaspora back to Bangladesh to strengthen civil society and support social enterprise,” a press release from the organization said.

“Diaspora groups are an untapped resource that wields enormous potential to support development efforts in their home countries” Ted Hart, CEO of CAF America, said. “CAF America’s giving model, along with the support of our partners USAID and Chevron, will make international tax-effective philanthropic giving easy, safe, and transparent for members of the Bangladeshi diaspora as they seek to promote economic and social progress in Bangladesh.”

DIAgives Bangladesh targets the Bangladeshi diaspora in the United States and Canada “to provide them with a simple and secure way to give back to Bangladesh at the sector, division, and even individual charity level,” the organization said.

The online platform provides international, tax-effective giving that can support a variety of causes and geographic areas within Bangladesh.

Through DIAgives Bangladesh members of the diaspora can donate to vetted international and local nonprofits and social enterprises, according to its website.

The initiative is implemented by the Diaspora Investment Alliance (DIA), a program of CAF America that facilitates charitable donations “from diaspora groups across the world with the goal of promoting sustainable development in countries of origin,” according to CAF America.

The minimum one can give under the initiative is $25.

