Apple to launch iPhone 8 in September 2017

Apparently, Apple’s iPhone 8 will be the company’s biggest smartphone launch in the last several years.

On the tenth anniversary of iPhone that was first announced on January 9, 2007, by Steve Jobs and released on June 29, Apple is preparing for the next big launch, Mirror reported.

Reportedly, the phone will flaunt some extraordinary features that are yet to be revealed by Apple. It is expected to be available for pre-order from September 15 and would be available in store or online by September 22.

The Mirror reported that the company is working on three sizes – a 4.7 inch iPhone 7s, a 5.5-inch iPhone 7s Plus and a 5.8-inch iPhone 8. However, iPhone 8 would boast of the most exclusive features and bigger size. The other two models, which are 7s and 7s Plus, would be similar to the iPhone 7.

It is also rumored that Apple may choose to mark its anniversary by launching iPhone 10 or iPhone X, or perhaps iPhone Air, iPhone Pro or iPhone Edition, to promote the Apple iPad and watch.

Apple’s iPhone 8 is expected to be launched in the week of September 4 or September 11, as is the general trend followed by Apple. This is also a good time to attract buyers during the Christmas shopping season.

Price-wise, the new phone may be the company’s most expensive so far. The news portal reports that the upcoming product would be launched with more than $1000 price tag, for the first time. The iPhone 8 is said to have latest OLED display that would stretch end to end. And this, according to the report, is the primary cause of the increased price as the OLED screen has costed the company almost twice as the LCD display that is being put in the current iPhones.

The new phone would have an increased memory, too. Design-wise the new iPhone is expected to have an all-glass enclosure.