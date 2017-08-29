Denver City Council limits local cooperation with federal immigration authorities

The newly passed ordinance will prohibit employees to collect immigration information of residents and share it with federal authorities for immigration enforcement.

Increasing protection for the immigrant community, the Denver City Council passed on Monday an ordinance whereby it has limited its sharing of information related to the immigration status of individuals with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The decision was unanimously passed in a 10 to 0 vote, The Denver Channel reported.

“The ordinance will prohibit city employees from collecting information on people’s immigration status and will prohibit the sharing of information for federal immigration enforcement,” it reported.

The Sheriff Department, however, will keep updating ICE with the information related to the pending releases. According to the report, the officers would be required to brief the inmates about their legal rights before they are let loose.

The ICE condemned the decision and called it “dangerous” and “irresponsible”.

“By passing this irresponsible ordinance, the City of Denver’s leadership has codified a dangerous policy that deliberately obstructs our country’s lawful immigration system, protects serious criminal alien offenders, and undermines public safety,” said Jeffrey Lynch, Field Operations Director for ICE in Denver.

Lynch warned that this decision would breed more violence in the area.

“Unfortunately, with this established policy, we can expect to witness more tragedies like we saw in the recent case of Ever Valles, a known gang member and an immigration enforcement priority, who was released in December 2016 by Denver County without ICE being properly notified. He was later arrested and charged with murdering a 32-year-old man at a Denver light rail station just seven weeks after he was released from Denver County Jail.”

On the other hand, Mayor Michael Hancock praised the decision and confirmed support for the immigrant community.

“With unanimous vote by City Council tonight, Denver is sending clear message to our community that we stand with our immigrants and refugees,” Hancock tweeted.

His office released the following statement, “Denver is sending a clear and resolute message to our community that we stand with the immigrant and refugee communities and are committed to remaining a city that is safe and welcoming for all. I commend and sincerely thank Council Members Paul Lopez and Robin Kniech and city staff for their leadership, as well as the community for staying engaged in this critical conversation.”