Indian American Business Council to hold mentorship talks in Illinois on September 6

The Indian American Business Council (IABC) is organizing the event in collaboration with US Commercial Services, US-India Trade Council, Startup India, and Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) – Ministry of Commerce, Government of India.

The IABC is holding the event Mentor on Road (MOR) at Holiday Inn, Rolling Meadows, in Illinois on September 6. The full-day event will begin at 9.30 a.m. and will continue till 8.30 p.m.

“MOR provide opportunity for small, medium and large organization who are interested as investor or business opportunities in India in the area of digital India and make in India, clean India and skill India, start-up India and smart India/adopt a village,” according to the event’s website.

The event will host chief mentor Jagat Shah who will deliver a lecture on various facets surrounding business environment in the US and India.

According to the event’s announcement on the IABC website, Shah’s talk will touch on the business aspects including national and international business collaborations, managing cultural issues, first-hand information on Indian Villages’ dynamics and technology transfer from the USA to India.

The registration for the event is priced at $100 for the full-day. The attendees can also choose to register for the specific portion of the event, for instance, Startup & Small Medium Business (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.), Indian Diaspora (6.30 p.m. – 8.30 p.m.) or Women Entrepreneur (2 p.m. – 4 p.m.) for $50 each.

The event is part of the MOR talk show where Shah will drive more than 9600 miles to meet the Indian diaspora and speak at about 32 locations spread across 24 states.

Shah is a management graduate from Delhi University and is a certified management consultant (CMC) from the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (ICMCI), US. He is the founder of three organizations Cluster Pulse, Global Network, and Global Network Institute.

The registration for the event can be done online here.