Conservative publisher snaps ties with New York Times bestseller list over ‘lowballing’ Dinesh D’Souza’s book

Regnery Publishing says the Indian American’s book deserved higher ranking.

The country’s leading conservative publisher has snapped ties with The New York Times, accusing it of deliberately low-balling Indian American author Dinesh D’Souza’s latest book The Big Lie: Exposing the Nazi Roots of the American Left.

The book, published by Regnery Publishing on July 31, is 10th on the Times Best Seller List in the hardcover nonfiction category at the moment. Its highest ranking was 7th.

Regnery, which publishes star conservative authors like Laura Ingraham and Ann Coulter, thinks the book deserved to be ranked higher.

“The @nytimes bestseller list is a fraud,” D’Souza tweeted Monday.

After years of bias from @NYtimes bestseller list, Regnery announces we want nothing more to do w/ NYT. From @AP: https://t.co/rBqte1jyAE — Regnery Publishing (@Regnery) September 5, 2017

In an interview with the conservative WND, D’Souza said: “There’s been a lot of talk about the New York Times being fake news, but now we can see the New York Times best-seller list is also fake.”

The website reported, the book was “either No. 1 or No. 2 in sales, according to BookScan.”

In the WND interview, D’Souza accused the Times of putting books that sold 5,000 a week ahead of his book, which he claims has averaged more than 10,000 a week since.

“Our goal is that the lists reflect authentic best sellers,” Times spokesman Jordan Cohen was quoted by AP.

“The political views of authors have no bearing on our rankings, and the notion that we would manipulate the lists to exclude books for political reasons is simply ludicrous,” he added.

Now, with the relationship sailing through difficult turf, a rift could mean conservative authors will lose the bonuses they used to receive when their books land on the list.

“I ask you to consider this: We are often told it’s foolish to bite the hand that feeds you,” Regnery president and publisher Marji Ross wrote in a letter to the company’s authors. “I say it’s just as foolish to feed the hand that bites you.”