Indian American Dimple Ajmera to run for Charlotte City Council primary race

Indian American Dimple Ajmera, Charlotte City Council representative for District 5, has announced her candidature for the upcoming council election, making a total of eight Democrats in the race for four seats.

Ajmera was unanimously selected by the Charlotte City Council as the member to fill the District 5 seat left vacant by State Representative John Autry on January 17, 2017.

District 5 includes Winterfield, Grove Park, Ravenwood and Eastway-Sheffield Park areas of East Charlotte.

In addition to Ajmera, the other Democrats preparing for the council primary race are incumbents Julie Eiselt, Claire Fallon and James Mitchell; all three running for re-election.

Jesse Boyd, Roderick Davis, Ryan McGill and Braxton Winston are also in the fray making it a total of eight Democrats.

Prior to her election, the Indian American was twice appointed to the Board of Commissioners for the Charlotte Housing Authority (CHA).

She also served on the CHA Board for over two years, advocating for affordable housing and supporting services for the most vulnerable population.

Ajmera had earlier quit her position as Change Manager at TIAA, a Fortune 100 financial services organization, to devote full-time to serving the East Charlotte.

Ajmera, on her official website, says she is deeply indebted to her parents for instilling the values of hard work, education, and community service.

“Growing up, I saw my parents work long and hard to provide for our family. But they always found the time and means to assist others, including supporting students to pursue higher education, working at local charities, and helping families in need during natural disasters,” she says.

Ajmera founded Tansen Ajmera Scholarships, in the name of her father to provide financial assistance to underprivileged students.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Southern California (USC) where she received the prestigious Volunteer Service Award for her work in the community. Ajmera later became a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

Her decision to run for the District 5 has shocked many council members as at the time of her appointment they had asked her not to run for the election.

Ajmera, last week asked her colleagues to issue a resolution about the violence in Charlottesville but received a cold response.

Ajmera had angered many members on both sides when she said: “Republicans that are supporting Trump, they should have no place on city council whatsoever or in the mayor’s race.”

Ajmera left India with her parents at the age of 16. She is the first Asian-American and the youngest woman to serve on the Charlotte City Council.