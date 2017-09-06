Home » activist » US Embassy in India condemns murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh

RELATED POSTS


US Embassy in India condemns murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh

By | September 6, 2017

Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her house in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017. She was editor in Lankesh Patrike, a weekly tabloid.

Senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh. Credit: Twitter.

The US Embassy in India condemned the fatal attack on fearless Indian journalist Gauri Lankesh.

“The US Mission in India joins advocates of press freedom in India and world-wide in condemning the murder of respected journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru,” the statement by the Embassy read. “We offer our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Ms. Lankesh.”

The 55-year-old journalist and activist Lankesh was shot three times, once in the forehead, by motorcycle-borne gunmen when she returned home on Tuesday night. “A total of seven bullets were fired out of which four missed the target and hit the wall of the house. Three bullets had hit her — two in the chest area and one in the forehead,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar Said, IANS reported. The motive behind the killing is not known.

Lankesh often faced criticism for targeting right-wing and Hindu nationalists. She was charged with defamation last year when she wrote against some local leaders of the ruling party, BJP.

Her murder is being widely condemned all over India.

 

VIDEO.