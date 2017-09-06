US Embassy in India condemns murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh

Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her house in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017. She was editor in Lankesh Patrike, a weekly tabloid.

The US Embassy in India condemned the fatal attack on fearless Indian journalist Gauri Lankesh.

“The US Mission in India joins advocates of press freedom in India and world-wide in condemning the murder of respected journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru,” the statement by the Embassy read. “We offer our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Ms. Lankesh.”

The 55-year-old journalist and activist Lankesh was shot three times, once in the forehead, by motorcycle-borne gunmen when she returned home on Tuesday night. “A total of seven bullets were fired out of which four missed the target and hit the wall of the house. Three bullets had hit her — two in the chest area and one in the forehead,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar Said, IANS reported. The motive behind the killing is not known.

Lankesh often faced criticism for targeting right-wing and Hindu nationalists. She was charged with defamation last year when she wrote against some local leaders of the ruling party, BJP.

Her murder is being widely condemned all over India.

Spoke to the CM of Karnataka and mentioned that it's very important that people who have murdered Gauri Lankesh are caught and punished — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) September 6, 2017

To those who use guns to silence dissent, you are cowards. And your bullets may kill but will not deter the brave #RipGauriLankesh — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 5, 2017

Shocked to learn abt murder of tall progressive force & senior journalist Gauri Lankesh. Such cold blooded acts deserve highest condemnation — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) September 5, 2017

#Gauri Lankesh shot dead outside her home.Shocking Devastating. Dabholkar Pansare Kalburgi Culprits must be punished — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) September 5, 2017

Modern day democratic wasteland. That's what India is today. #gauri lankesh — Arnab Goswami (@ArnabGhoswami) September 6, 2017

Condemn killing of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh. Hope speedy investigation is conducted & justice delivered. Condolences to the family. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 6, 2017

This message reminds me of the irony that a woman of scholarship & courage was assassinated on Teacher's Day. RIP #GauriLankesh pic.twitter.com/RX2cgrylsi — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) September 6, 2017

Dhabolkar , Pansare, Kalburgi , and now Gauri Lankesh . If one kind of people are getting killed which kind of people are the killers . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) September 5, 2017

I strongly condemn this attack. #GauriLankesh — Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) September 6, 2017