Bengal Tiger killed by Georgia police escaped from transport truck unnoticed

The owner had planned to fly the Suzy to Germany.

A Bengal Tiger was shot dead in Georgia by authorities after it got out from a truck unnoticed and went on a hunting spree in a residential area while it was being transported by its owner.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources claimed that the female tiger attacked a dog on Wednesday after it escaped from a truck that belonged to Feld Entertainment Inc. They also confirmed that a case will be registered against the owner and transporter of the rare species of tiger.

Bengal Tiger, which is an endangered species found in South Asia, especially in India, is estimated to be fewer than 2,500 in number.

The incident happened when the truck driver stopped for an overnight break in Georgia and the tiger escaped from the vehicle, unnoticed.

The police received a distress call on Wednesday morning informing that a tiger is walking free on the roads of a densely populated area and is about to attack a pet dog.

Henry County Police Department official statement said, “With the tiger in close proximity to a school bus route in a densely populated area, officers made the decision to put the animal down with gunfire fearing that occupants of the home could be in danger as well as others in the area.”

According to Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the owner of the tiger came to know about the incident only when the truck returned empty. The company contracted to transport the tiger called Georgia DNR Law Enforcement to report the missing animal, which was en route from Florida to Memphis.

Official press release from the department said the tiger became aggressive towards a pet in the residential area and they were left with no other option other than shooting it down. They also said that an examination of the cat revealed that a microchip was implanted on it and the number matched to that of Feld Entertainment.

Alexander Lacey has been Identified as the owner of the female tiger named Suzy, reported Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has worked with different circus companies.

Brittany Speck, the owner of the dachshund Journey, which got almost killed by the tiger said the dog was “going crazy in the backyard,” and on seeing the giant cat in the backyard she called 911. Though the cat pounced on the dog it emerged unscathed.

The owner had planned to fly the Suzy to Germany to be part of another circus, Feld Entertainment spokesman Stephen Payne said. She was last seen by her caretakers on Tuesday night, he added.

“It’s a very sad day. This tiger was raised by its owner since it was a cub. Clearly, this was a tragic accident,” Payne said.

Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary on its Facebook official page wrote: “Henry County Police with reports of a loose tiger on I-75. We responded immediately and were on the way to the scene with hopes of chemically immobilizing the tiger and bringing it to Noah’s Ark. Unfortunately, human life became at risk and the tiger was shot by the authorities. All of our tigers are accounted for. Thank you to the officers for trying their best to bring this animal to safety.”