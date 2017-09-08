‘Eat beef in your country and then come to India,’ says Indian Tourism Minister

KJ Alphons is trending on Twitter and Facebook.

Newly appointed Tourism Minister of India KJ Alphons has asked foreign tourists to consume beef in their country of origin and then come to India.

The Union Minister from Kerala, while talking to journalists about the recent spike in cow vigilantism and restrictions on eating beef in several Indian states said, “They [foreigner tourists] can eat beef in their country and come to India.”

As soon as the comment was spilled by the minister, who has liberal, left leaning background, it became a talking point on social media and started trending on Twitter.

Interestingly, just a few days ago, after his induction into the Narendra Modi cabinet, Alphons had told reporters that there will not be a country-wide ban on beef.

“We can go much much beyond Incredible India. We want to create an India where we love ourselves, love a clean India and its history. Then we tell the world, come and see us,” the 1979-batch IAS officer earlier told the Indian Express.

The minister’s comment came on the sidelines of the 33rd annual convention of the Indian Association of Tour Operators in Bhubaneshwar.

When reporters asked Alphons about his comments a few days before he said, “It’s a cock-and-bull story. I am not the food minister to decide on it.”

“As Goa chief minister, Manohar Parrikar has said that beef will be consumed in the state. Similarly, it will be consumed in Kerala,” the tourism minister was quoted soon after taking charge early this week.