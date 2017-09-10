Indian national Dr Arun Aggarwal under investigation for inappropriately touching female patients

Physician Arun Aggarwal practiced as a pediatric gastroenterologist in Dayton, Ohio. He appeared in the court via video.

A doctor from India, Dr Arun Aggarwal, is being investigated for inappropriately touching the breasts of two teenage female patients at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Aggarwal was arraigned in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on August 31. He pleaded not guilty.

The judge accepted his plea but asked him to surrender his passport “I will accept a not guilty pleas on behalf of the defendant, to all charges…And I’ll set bond at the recommended amount of 500,000 dollars,” the judge said, Dayton Daily News reported. “And a surrender of the defendant’s passport.”

Aggarwal was arrested from Washington, DC, on August 18 after the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s office claimed that he was leaving the country for India.

Reportedly, the incidents of inappropriately touching female patients occurred between November 2013 and December 2014. In 2015, however, the investigation by Dayton police said that the prosecutors “declined to take the case to grand jury because one of the alleged victims wouldn’t testify,” Dayton Daily News reported.

But the investigations were reopened as more evidence came out during testimony about the accusations before the state medical board. Aggarwal’s medical license was revoked by the board in May.

At the time of Aggarwal’s arrest in August, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck said that allegations like those against Aggarwal should be immediately brought to the knowledge of law enforcement agencies.

“When medical personnel commit crimes, especially sex crimes against children, under the guise of medical examination, it must be immediately reported to the police, and they must be held accountable,” he said. “History shows that inaction and failure to report such activity can start a pattern of continuous inappropriate and illegal conduct.”

An official statement on Aggarwal by Dayton Children’s on August 17 said, “Today, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office indicted Dr. Arun Aggarwal on charges of gross sexual imposition, stemming from two complaints while he worked at Dayton Children’s. We are deeply saddened by this situation and, as we have throughout the investigation, fully support the efforts of the officers and prosecutors in their thorough and intensive investigation.”

Aggarwal was working for Wright State University’s medical school; he practiced at Dayton Children’s Hospital due to a contract between WSU and the hospital. According to reports, Aggarwal was issued at least two warnings by the hospital and university. Though both authorities did not file any complaint with the police. The police were informed independently by a Children’s Hospital manager.

Aggarwal studied medicine from Maulana Azad Medical College, according to US News. He did his fellowship and residency from New York Medical College.