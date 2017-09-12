Juhi Chawla to be Guest of Honor at SKN Foundation’s 2017 Hope Gala

The event will be hosted by Emcee Mini Mathur international fashion designer Joy Mitra.

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla will be the guest of honor during the SKN Foundation’s 2017 Hope Gala on September 22, in New Jersey.

The SKN Foundation’s Hope Gala is organized with the aim to benefit South Asian children with special needs through the SCOPE (Special Needs Community Outreach Empowerment) Program.

Dr. Naveen Mehrotra, who helped found the Shri Krishna Nidhi (SKN) Foundation – a community-based non-profit organization, aims to promote well-being through community-based education through the foundation.

In a recent interview to The American Bazaar, Mehrotra talked about the upcoming SKN Hope Gala.

RELATED: SKN Foundation: Impacting the community, one family at a time

“At the SKN Hope Gala 2017, we want the community to better understand the families with children of special needs and to understand the difference between sympathy and empathy,” said Mehrotra.

“We hope that we can raise awareness about these issues…We also would like to raise funds for the SCOPE program so that the reach can be extended to include more families,” Mehrotra added.

Saturday’s gala event will be hosted by Emcee Mini Mathur international fashion designer Joy Mitra. The event will be attended by Mehrotra and Beyond Media’s Sonalika Ahuja.

The gala will commence at 6 p.m. on September 22, at Marigold Hotel – Somerset, New Jersey. Interested people can purchase tickets by visiting SKN Foundation website.