Priyanka Chopra misadventure with social media continues; attacked for visiting Syrian refugee camp

Chopra is currently busy with her projects in both Bollywood and Hollywood.

Actress Priyanka Chopra is yet again facing online backlash and this time she is getting trolled on twitter for visiting Syrian refugee camps in Jordan.

Priyanka Chopra mentioned that the world must do more to help Syrian refugee children to get education.

She spent some time with the young refugees at an after-school centre in Jordan’s capital.

Later she was trolled online for her visit. One twitterite asked her why she had not visited “rural areas of India where malnourished kids waiting for food.”

Chopra responded by saying, “Ive worked w/@UNICEFIndia for 12 yrs&visited many such places. What have u done @RavindraGautam_?Y is 1 childs prob less imp than another?”

Chopra visited Syrian refugee camp in Jordan, as a UNICEF ambassador.

“We need to take it into our own hands because this is our world and we only have one of it, “I think the world needs to understand that this is not just a Syrian refugee crisis, its a humanitarian crisis,” she told Associated Press.

Due to civil war, many Syrian people have settled in nearby Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, Iraq, and Egypt.

The inrush has overburdened the countries and their schools. More than half million Syrian refugee children are not enrolled in school in the host countries.

On Sunday Chopra visited a UNICEF- backed children’s centre in Jordan’s capital of Amman.

There she spent some time with the children and cracked some jokes, only few children knew who she was, but they easily engaged with her, reports said.

After her visit, Chopra said, “Some of them want professional careers, some of them want to go back to their countries and rebuild.”

Chopra is currently busy with her projects in both Bollywood and Hollywood. She stars in Quantico, a TV series, now entering its third season. She was already acted in the movie Baywatch and two more movies are getting ready to come out.

She is also producing some films in regional languages. Her latest film is about two refugee children who come from Nepal to India.