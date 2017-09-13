AIF to hold its Annual Virginia Gala 2017 on September 17

The American India Foundation (AIF) will honor Dr Aradhana Bela Sood of Richmond, Virginia.

The American India Foundation will hold its Virginia gala on September 17 at 2500 W Broad St, Richmond, Virginia. The event will start at 6.30 p.m. The organization will honor Aradhana Bela Sood who is MD MSHA.

Sood served as a senior professor of child mental health policy at Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, until 2014.

According to the information on AIF website, “As a clinician she has upwards of 350 patients and consults with youth in the juvenile justice system. She has been on the Richmond Magazine’s Best Doctors list since 1996. She has received VCU’s highest Distinguished Award for service.”

Sood completed her medicine from Jiwaji University, Gwalior, India and completed her residency in psychiatry at the University of Missouri.

The AIF is a private non-profit organization based in the US. It works for the socio-economic change in India. It helps channelize funds from philanthropic activities in the US and utilize it for development works in India. The organization helps poor and marginalized people especially women, disabled, Dalits, Tribals and other weaker sections. It works in both rural and urban areas.

Its areas of work include education, livelihood, relief and rehabilitation, and digital equalizer (DE). It also funds some scholarships.

Registration for the organization’s Virginia gala can be done online here.

Related posts:

AIF’s New York gala raises $1.47 million for its poverty alleviation work in India (June 26, 2017)

AIF’s Bay Area gala raises $1.5 million (May 18, 2017)

AIF launches Houston chapter (April 27, 2017)

AIF Atlanta gala puts the spotlight on maternal and neo-natal health in India (April 5, 2017)

AIF Atlanta gala to honor Dr. Jay Yadav and Dr. Pradeep K. Sinha (March 25, 2017)

AIF’s inaugural Philadelphia gala honors Raju Foundation (November 20, 2016)

AIF inaugurates Technology Enabled Financial Education in Schools, in India (September 22, 2016)

Richmond entrepreneur Kamini Pahuja Joins AIF Virginia Chapter (August 8, 2016)