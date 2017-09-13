Indian American Google research scientist wins Marconi Society award

Another Indian American scientist to be honored is Arun Netravali, the former president of Bell Labs.

Indian American Google research scientist Ananda Theertha Suresh will be awarded the Marconi Society’s Paul Baran Young Scholar award for 2017.

“He has selected for his contributions and for creating technology that makes search faster and easier on low-end mobile devices, with basic Internet,” the Society said.

Suresh is currently working as a Google research scientist and he will receive the award from the Society at a ceremony in New Jersey on October 3.

Suresh, born in Bangalore, did his schooling at Sri Rajarajeshwari Vidya Mandira and achieved a science degree from National College in south Bangalore.

He did his graduation in engineering physics from IIT Madras and then he came to the US in 2010 for doing masters and Ph.D. in the same subject at The University of California, San Diego, in 2016.

Suresh’s father died earlier and he had a printing press. His mother is a homemaker. He was the first person in his family to attend college, and his aim is to understand the fundamental limits of what is possible in data science so that he can develop tools that will make an impact on the life of people with limited resources.

Suresh said in an e-mail to Times of India, “I am humbled and honored to be in the company of the Society’s past and present award winners. I will also interact with them, as learning from them will inspire me to tackle the challenging problems in the world over.”

The society said more than the prizes, the Young Scholars will benefit from the opportunity to mingle with the Society’s greatest engineers and they will get the correct guidance from them.

As a research scientist, Suresh helps to provide latest communication capabilities to netizens with low bandwidth and low-end devices. The Society said, “Access and opportunities in the developing countries are limited by low-bandwidth and low-end devices with limited storage and intelligence. Suresh’s algorithms reduce data sent and data costs immensely.”

Suresh was appreciated and praised by his Ph.D. adviser Alon Orlitsky, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at UC San Diego. “Ananda applied his philosophy to several important tasks in probability estimation, compression, classification, and closeness testing. In all these problems he derived crisp, insightful, and surprising results that often required broad vision, keen intuition, and mastery of diverse technical skills, a highly unusual combination for such a nascent researcher.”

The society, established in 1974 by the daughter of Guglielmo Marconi, is also honoring two other Indian origin Scientists. Society will honor Thomas Kailath, an Indian origin professor and scholar from Stanford University. He will receive the award for his transformative contributions to information and system science over six decades as well as his sustained mentoring and development of new generations of scientists.

Another Indian American scientist to be honored is Arun Netravali, the former president of Bell Labs.