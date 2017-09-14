Indian American lawmakers to co-chair ‘Jobs for America’ task forces

The names of the two Indian American Congressmen were announced by House Democratic Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley (D-NY) on Wednesday.

House Democratic Caucus has announced the appointment of Indian American congressmen Raja Krishnamoorthy and Ami Bera as co-chairs of “Jobs for America” task forces launched to help put American families get back to work.

The names of the two Indian American Congressmen were announced by House Democratic Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley (D-NY) on Wednesday while launching the “Jobs for America” task forces.

“Jobs for America” has been launched as a unified effort from House Democrats to craft a real legislative agenda for America that will benefit the hardest-working Americans and middle-class families in Queens, the Bronx, and across the nation.

According to an official press release, the task forces have been formed to help create more opportunities for job growth, boost hardworking families and give every worker the opportunity to achieve the American dream.

The task forces will work together in coming up with legislations focused on investing in key industries, restoring worker benefits, removing barriers to help workers find stable and well-paying jobs, helping our veteran communities transition to the workforce, and identifying jobs of the future, says the release.

“Our economy isn’t working for far too many Americans. Middle-class families and hardworking men and women struggle to attain the opportunities they so greatly deserve, find financial security, and retire with confidence,” said Chairman Crowley.

“Americans want to know what Democrats stand for and how we’ll fight for them. This effort will provide a specific roadmap for how families in Queens, the Bronx, and across America can obtain better wages, better jobs, and a better future,” he added.

The co-chairs of the task forces are Reps. Matt Cartwright (Pennsylvania), Jimmy Gomez (California), Donald Norcross (New Jersey), Bonnie Watson Coleman (New Jersey), Don Beyer (Virginia), Brendan Boyle (Pennsylvania), Brenda Lawrence (Michigan), Raul Ruiz (California), Ami Bera (California), Lisa Blunt Rochester (Delaware), Mark Pocan (Michigan), Marc Veasey (Texas), Suzan DelBene (Washington), Debbie Dingell (Michigan), Raja Krishnamoorthi (Illinois), Darren Soto (Florida), Julia Brownley (California), Ruben Gallego (Arizona), Donald McEachin (Virginia), and Brad Schneider (Illinois).

The five Democratic Caucus Jobs For America task forces will bring together members in a collaborative setting to share ideas, engage with the American people, discuss policy initiatives, and hear from experts in order to create a jobs-focused legislative agenda that will boost American families and strengthen the American economy.

Raja Krishnamoorthi will be the co-chair of the New Economic Task Force wherein he will closely work with Co-Chairs: Reps. Suzan DelBene (WA), Debbie Dingell (MI), and Darren Soto (FL) in taking a forward-leaning approach to job growth, looking at rapidly advancing technology, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, and ensuring workers are trained for the jobs of tomorrow.

Ami Bera will co-chair Access to Jobs Task Force along with Reps. Suzan DelBene (WA), Debbie Dingell (MI), and Darren Soto (FL). The Access to Jobs Task Force will help workers achieve their full potential by expanding access to capital, encouraging entrepreneurship and small business ownership, increasing educational opportunities – including vocational skills development, professional licensing, and apprenticeship training – and eliminating senseless and outdated social barriers to work that affect many communities.

“I’m honored to take a leading role in crafting our jobs-focused agenda for the new economy,” said Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi. “Fundamentally, building the economy of the future means ensuring that our workers have the in-demand skills they need to thrive and that businesses have the advanced infrastructure they need to grow. On the New Economy Task Force, I look forward to working with my colleagues to accomplish both these goals.”

“By making the right investments today, the United States will have a workforce with expertise in new technologies, new ideas, and new jobs that will give American workers access to new opportunities,” said House Democratic Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley (D-NY). “Congressman Krishnamoorthi understands just how important it is to take a proactive and aggressive approach to jobs and our economy, and I’m grateful for his leadership in this important endeavor.”