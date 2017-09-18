Video: Pramila Jayapal responds to Indiana man’s ranting about immigrants

The congresswoman says it is wrong to blame to immigrants.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) responded strongly to a caller on a live C-SPAN show where he ranted about “illegal aliens” stealing jobs.

The caller, who identified himself as John from Sebring, Indiana, called the show Washington Journal on Sept. 12th as the channel asked its audience to share their views on DACA recipients.

He accused immigrants of stealing American jobs and reaping government benefits, adding that their undocumented children should be “deported just like their parents.”

Jayapal expressed her disagreement and asked John not to blame the immigrants.

“John, it sounds like you are in a lot of economic pain and that is true across the country, and there is no question we as a country need to deal with economic inequality and make sure we have good paying jobs for everyone,” the Indian American Democrat said.

“I am committed to that and I’ll tell you that right here looking into… I can’t see your face, but looking into your eyes, I’ll tell you to blame immigrants is completely wrong and here’s why.”

She explained to John that undocumented immigrants, mostly, doesn’t takes government benefits and told him to focus his blame on corporations which are not paying their fair share of taxes.

“There’s small minority that’s trying to divide the country and to those people, I would just say you’re wrong. We have always been and will always be a great force for good,” she added.

The video of Jayapal’s response has been widely shared on Facebook and other social media sites where people called her a “strong woman.”

The US Representative for Washington’s 7th congressional district immigrated to the United States along with her parents when she was 16. Jayapal got the US citizenship after 17 years when she married an American. She is the first Indian American woman to serve the US House of Representatives. She is a well-known civil right activist.