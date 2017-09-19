Aamir Khan’s ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ closely resembles GoT’s Tyrion Lannister

Bachchan and Khan will be sharing the screen space for the first time.

As photos from the set of Aamir Khan’s upcoming movie Thugs of Hindostan have gone viral on social media with many fans point to the strange similarity with popular Game of Thrones character Tyrion Lannister.

In the photos, the 52-year-old actor can be seen in rugged and unkempt attire, sporting curly hair and brawny, which is somewhat similar to Lannister’s look. Aamir is seen wearing torn dhoti pants with a short kurta and jacket.

Tyrion Lannister of GoT is a dwarf and member of House Lannister, one of the wealthiest and most powerful families in the fictional kingdom of Westeros. Twitterati compared Mr. Perfectionist with Lannister and are all excited about the film.

Another Thug in the film, which is an adaptation of 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, Amitabh Bachchan completed his first schedule in the end of June and at that time he also shared some photos from the sets of the film.

This is the first time, Bachchan and Khan sharing the screen space and it is directed by Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya.

“Finally the moment I’ve been waiting for has come… to work with my icon, Mr. Bachchan! Thanks, Adi, Victor, for ‘Thugs of Hindostan’. I’m too thrilled to be working with the actor I have admired all of my life,” Aamir Khan tweeted last year soon after the film was first announced.

The leading lady of Thugs of Hindostan is Katrina Kaif and Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh also plays an important role.

Thugs of Hindostan is scheduled for a Diwali release in November 2018.